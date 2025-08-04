Poland signs US$6.7 billion deal for more K2 tanks and aims for new industrial capability
Poland has ordered more K2 main battle tanks (MBTs) from South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem, continuing the country’s spending efforts to overhaul its military in the face of Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
This new contract will include local assembly at Bumar-Łabędy in Gliwice for a tank dubbed K2PL along with hull, turret and armament manufacture.
The plan is for 180 K2 tanks with 63 of these to be the Polish variant and the first three of the latter to be made in South Korea for test and evaluation. The entire deal is believed to be worth PLN24 billion (US$6.7 billion)
