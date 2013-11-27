To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland to receive more Leopard MBTs

27th November 2013 - 14:01 GMT | by Pieter Bastiaans in Breda

Poland will receive a further 119 Leopard 2 MBTs and 18 Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs) following an agreement with Germany.

A deal was signed by the German and Polish defence ministers on 22 November at the Polish Land Forces Training Centre in Poznan worth €180 million.

The breakdown of Leopards is for 105 Leopard 2A5s and 14 Leopard 2A4s along with the ARVs that are based on the Leopard 1 chassis and built by KMW.

In addition, some 200 wheeled vehicles will be delivered to the Polish military that are surplus to German requirements. These include Daimler

