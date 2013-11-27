Poland to receive more Leopard MBTs

Poland will receive a further 119 Leopard 2 MBTs and 18 Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicles (ARVs) following an agreement with Germany.

A deal was signed by the German and Polish defence ministers on 22 November at the Polish Land Forces Training Centre in Poznan worth €180 million.

The breakdown of Leopards is for 105 Leopard 2A5s and 14 Leopard 2A4s along with the ARVs that are based on the Leopard 1 chassis and built by KMW.

In addition, some 200 wheeled vehicles will be delivered to the Polish military that are surplus to German requirements. These include Daimler