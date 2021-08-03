Poland receives more Rak mortar carriers

Poland has obtained eight more Rak mortar carriers. (Photo: Polish MoD)

The latest deliveries are part of a second contract for the systems signed by Poland in 2019.

Poland has taken delivery of a further eight RAK 120mm mortar carriers and four artillery command vehicles.

The Rak 120 mm SP mortar turret is mounted on the chassis of Poland’s Rosomak 8x8. The latest vehicles join the Polish Army’s 12th Mechanized Brigade.

Poland signed the first order for the Rak system from Huta Stalowa Wola in April 2016, consisting of 64 turrets and 32 command vehicles. Deliveries for the first batch took place between June to November of 2017.

Poland signed a follow-on contract for a further 18 Rak mortars and eight command vehicles in October 2019. The recently delivered vehicles are a part of this order. Deliveries were initially scheduled for between 2020 and 2021.

In April last year Poland placed another order for 40 more Raks and 20 command vehicles.

In total, Poland has ordered 122 M120K Raks and 60 command vehicle variants.