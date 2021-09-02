PLA upgrades its heavy 155mm SPH inventory

Army-2021: New-look BMP-3 with Berezhok makes its debut
Rostec subsidiaries have developed an up-armoured BMP-3 with the Berezhok combat module; meanwhile, work continues on the BMP-3M Manul.
The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been fielding a plethora of self-propelled artillery types to units throughout China. Now its heaviest 155mm tracked SPH, the PLZ-05, has undergone modifications as part of an extensive upgrade.
With photos of green-painted SPHs on transporters appearing on the Chinese internet, it is possible that this modernised PLZ-05B is now ready for issue to PLA artillery units.
The chief visual difference is a completely new chassis that has seven road wheels per side compared to six on the existing PLZ-05/05A. In fact, this is the first modern Chinese AFV to utilise seven ...
Nammo Palencia is providing 9,500 rounds of 30x173mm target practice ammunition.
After years of delays and technical problems, the Russian Ground Forces are finally set to receive the first batch of T-14 Armata MBTs.
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 11 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
A new variant of the Atmaca missile is in the works, while manufacturer Roketsan is also developing a long-range cruise missile.
Russian armour-piercing tank ammunition has improved but it still lacks the punch of Western rivals.