PLA upgrades its heavy 155mm SPH inventory

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been fielding a plethora of self-propelled artillery types to units throughout China. Now its heaviest 155mm tracked SPH, the PLZ-05, has undergone modifications as part of an extensive upgrade.

With photos of green-painted SPHs on transporters appearing on the Chinese internet, it is possible that this modernised PLZ-05B is now ready for issue to PLA artillery units.

The chief visual difference is a completely new chassis that has seven road wheels per side compared to six on the existing PLZ-05/05A. In fact, this is the first modern Chinese AFV to utilise seven ...