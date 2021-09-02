To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

PLA upgrades its heavy 155mm SPH inventory

2nd September 2021 - 20:15 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

A PLZ-05B carried on a civilian tractor-trailer unit in China. (Photo: Chinese internet)

The PLZ-05 155mm SPH in Chinese army service has received a makeover.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been fielding a plethora of self-propelled artillery types to units throughout China. Now its heaviest 155mm tracked SPH, the PLZ-05, has undergone modifications as part of an extensive upgrade.

With photos of green-painted SPHs on transporters appearing on the Chinese internet, it is possible that this modernised PLZ-05B is now ready for issue to PLA artillery units.

The chief visual difference is a completely new chassis that has seven road wheels per side compared to six on the existing PLZ-05/05A. In fact, this is the first modern Chinese AFV to utilise seven ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users