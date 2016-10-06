PHM joins BAE Systems Land 400 bid team
PHM Technology will support design work on the BAE Systems-Patria team bid for the Australian Army’s Land 400 Phase 2 combat reconnaissance vehicle programme, BAE Systems Australia announced on 5 October.
BAE Systems-Patria is one of two teams down-selected to take part in a 12-month risk mitigation activity for the project, under which the army is seeking 225 combat reconnaissance vehicles to replace 253 Australian Light Armoured Vehicles (ASLAV).
The BAE Systems-Patria bid is based on Patria's AMV35 military-off-the-shelf armoured modular vehicle with the E35 turret from BAE Systems Hägglunds.
Australian-based PHM Technology will provide BAE Systems access to its integrated engineering analysis and decision support solution, MADe. This will enable ongoing diagnostics throughout the sustainment phase, ensuring optimal reliability, safety and maintainability throughout the product lifecycle. MADe will provide BAE Systems with the ability to optimise the total cost of ownership for Australian conditions and requirements by providing regular data throughout sustainment of the AMV35.
