Paramount supplies Maatla vehicles to Ghana

Paramount has announced the delivery of four Maatla 4x4 Light Protected Multi-Mission Border Patrol Vehicles to the Ghanaian Ministry of Interior.

The announcement means the platform is now known to be in service with at least two countries in Africa with the Democratic Republic of Congo known about previously.

In total 50 platforms have been ordered and it is possible the platform has also been in service with another country in Africa.

The purchase is seen as part of Ghana’s efforts to strengthen its border patrol and overarching defence operations, supporting the security apparatus in the face of increasing threats impacting the greater Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Maatla provides all-round STANAG Level 1 ballistic protections, with options for additional scalable armour upgrades.

The vehicle can reach a road speed of up to 100km/h, with a cruising range of up to 600km when traveling at 80km/h and a fording depth of up to 75cm without preparation. The vehicle can operate in temperatures ranging from -10°C to +55°C.

