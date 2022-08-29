Paramount Group, Thailand’s DTI and Jatunapas announce partnership

Paramount Group announced on 29 August a partnership with Thailand’s Defence Technology Institute (DTI) and the Thai company Jatunapas for the production of a locally assembled Mbombe 4.

Called ‘D-Lion’, the Mbombe 4 variant is to undergo trials with the Thai Armed Forces and DTI. The project embodies the policy of the Thai government to promote local production and emphasises Paramount Group’s portable manufacturing model.

The Mbombe 4 is part Mbombe family of combat vehicles which have been designed to provide protection and versatility in conventional and asymmetric warfare, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping missions alike.

In 2021, Paramount Group has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.