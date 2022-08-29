Paramount Group, Thailand’s DTI and Jatunapas announce partnership
Paramount Group announced on 29 August a partnership with Thailand’s Defence Technology Institute (DTI) and the Thai company Jatunapas for the production of a locally assembled Mbombe 4.
Called ‘D-Lion’, the Mbombe 4 variant is to undergo trials with the Thai Armed Forces and DTI. The project embodies the policy of the Thai government to promote local production and emphasises Paramount Group’s portable manufacturing model.
The project embodies the policy of the Thai government to promote local production and emphasises Paramount Group’s portable manufacturing model.
The Mbombe 4 is part Mbombe family of combat vehicles which have been designed to provide protection and versatility in conventional and asymmetric warfare, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping missions alike.
In 2021, Paramount Group has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.
More from Land Warfare
-
D&S 2022: Thai army awaits delivery of D 11A rocket launchers
Thailand unveiled a new type of multiple rocket launcher at the country's Defense & Security 2022 exhibition in Bangkok.
-
Hanwha Defense signs K9 SPH contract with Poland
Poland has signed an initial contract for large numbers of K9 SPHs from South Korean conglomerate.
-
Brazil releases RfI to procure 36 self-propelled howitzers
The Brazilian Army intends to proceed with efforts to find a solution suitable for its requirement of 155mm wheeled artillery platforms.
-
Indian Army moves towards ‘wired’ soldiers with F-INSAS
India's soldier modernisation programme is set to proceed, but just how straightforward will its rollout be?