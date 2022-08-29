To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Paramount Group, Thailand’s DTI and Jatunapas announce partnership

29th August 2022 - 16:17 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

‘D-Lion’ is the Thai variant of Mbombe 4. (Photo: Paramount Group)

Paramount Group, Thailand’s Defence Technology Institute (DTI) and the Thai company Jatunapas announced a partnership for the production of a locally assembled Mbombe 4.

Called 'D-Lion', the Mbombe 4 variant is to undergo trials with the Thai Armed Forces and DTI.

Called ‘D-Lion’, the Mbombe 4 variant is to undergo trials with the Thai Armed Forces and DTI. The project embodies the policy of the Thai government to promote local production and emphasises Paramount Group’s portable manufacturing model.

The Mbombe 4 is part Mbombe family of combat vehicles which have been designed to provide protection and versatility in conventional and asymmetric warfare, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping missions alike.

The Mbombe 4 is part Mbombe family of combat vehicles which have been designed to provide protection and versatility in conventional and asymmetric warfare, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping missions alike.

In 2021, Paramount Group has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.

