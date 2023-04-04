Paraguay receives new armoured vehicles to take fight to guerilla forces

The Paraguayan government transferred on 23 March three armoured vehicles to the military’s Internal Defence Operations Command (CODI) for internal security operations.

The 4x4s will be utilised by the Joint Task Force (FTC) ‘to combat criminal organisations that operate in the northern part of the country,’ state news agency Agencia de Información Paraguaya reported on 23 March.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez highlighted that the vehicles ‘will provide more security to our [military] personnel… against insecurity, against terrorism, against organised crime'.

An FTC spokesperson explained that three vehicles were delivered while ‘the fourth is en route and will arrive in