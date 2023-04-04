To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Paraguay receives new armoured vehicles to take fight to guerilla forces

Paraguay receives new armoured vehicles to take fight to guerilla forces

4th April 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Three 4x4 Typhoon MRAP armoured personnel carriers have already arrived in Paraguay with a fourth en route. (Photo: Paraguyan Army)

New armoured vehicles acquired by the Paraguayan military will protect personnel on operations against Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) guerrillas.

The Paraguayan government transferred on 23 March three armoured vehicles to the military’s Internal Defence Operations Command (CODI) for internal security operations.

The 4x4s will be utilised by the Joint Task Force (FTC) ‘to combat criminal organisations that operate in the northern part of the country,’ state news agency Agencia de Información Paraguaya reported on 23 March. 

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez highlighted that the vehicles ‘will provide more security to our [military] personnel… against insecurity, against terrorism, against organised crime'.

An FTC spokesperson explained that three vehicles were delivered while ‘the fourth is en route and will arrive in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us