To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Operational Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform makes debut outside US

Operational Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform makes debut outside US

20th January 2025 - 09:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, England

RSS

Moog’s RiWP integrated onto a Supacat HMT. (Photo: Moog)

Moog’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) is being displayed integrated onto a Supacat High Mobility Transporter (HMT) which in service with the British Army.

Moog is showcasing an operational system of its RIwP for the first time outside of the US at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) conference in Farnborough, UK, from 21–23 January.

The production RIwP is being displayed integrated onto a Supacat 6x6 HMT Armoured Close Cab platform and the system is also being displayed on a KNDS (KMW + Nexter Defense Systems) Dingo 3 4x4.

RIwP is designed as an agnostic system able to be integrated onto any suitably-sized vehicle and can be fitted with a range of weapons from Martlet Lightweight Multi-role Missiles (LMM) to a 113mm Bushmaster cannon

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us