Operational Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform makes debut outside US

Moog is showcasing an operational system of its RIwP for the first time outside of the US at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) conference in Farnborough, UK, from 21–23 January.

The production RIwP is being displayed integrated onto a Supacat 6x6 HMT Armoured Close Cab platform and the system is also being displayed on a KNDS (KMW + Nexter Defense Systems) Dingo 3 4x4.

RIwP is designed as an agnostic system able to be integrated onto any suitably-sized vehicle and can be fitted with a range of weapons from Martlet Lightweight Multi-role Missiles (LMM) to a 113mm Bushmaster cannon