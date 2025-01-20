Operational Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform makes debut outside US
Moog is showcasing an operational system of its RIwP for the first time outside of the US at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicles (IAV) conference in Farnborough, UK, from 21–23 January.
The production RIwP is being displayed integrated onto a Supacat 6x6 HMT Armoured Close Cab platform and the system is also being displayed on a KNDS (KMW + Nexter Defense Systems) Dingo 3 4x4.
RIwP is designed as an agnostic system able to be integrated onto any suitably-sized vehicle and can be fitted with a range of weapons from Martlet Lightweight Multi-role Missiles (LMM) to a 113mm Bushmaster cannon
More from Land Warfare
-
South Korea to develop long-range interceptor for Iron Dome by 2028
Around US$329 million will be spent on the development of the interceptor which will work to protect national and military facilities from the threat of North Korean artillery.
-
Germany places $342 million for Rheinmetall logistics trucks
The trucks are being ordered within a framework agreement concluded in July 2024 which covers the delivery of up to 6,500 trucks worth up to €3.5 billion (US$3.6 billion).
-
Kongsberg Defence Australia to supply control stations to Poland under $12 million deal
The Naval Strike Missile (NSM) Coastal Defence System (CDS) command and control (C2) console is derived from the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System air defence console currently in service with the Australian Army,