Norwegian MoD chooses Thales for NORMANS

The Norwegian Defence has decided to purchase NORMANS digitised soldier system based on the concept that has been designed and tested at the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI). The MoD has asked the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation to contract Thales Norway, with Teleplan Globe as partner, for delivering NORMANS.

"NORMANS digitised soldier system will provide Norwegian soldiers with improved situational awareness, improved ability to navigate and will provide effective mission planning. As a result of this soldiers will have increased effectiveness and safety in operations", says Secretary of State in the MoD, Roger Ingebrigtsen.

As the Prime contractor Thales Norway will be responsible for delivering information systems to Norwegian soldiers over a 5 year period.

"Soldier modernisation has been a focus area for Thales over the past 10 years. We have had strong collaboration with The Norwegian Defence, the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment and a number of Norwegian industrial players in the process of industrialising the future Norwegian soldier solution. We are proud to be chosen to deliver the NORMANS system, and we are looking forward to continuing the close collaboration with Teleplan Globe and other Norwegian industrial players in order to provide Norwegian soldiers with improved operational effectiveness and safety. NORMANS has already gotten attention internationally and we are also looking forward to offering the system outside of Norway", says CEO of Thales Norway, Glenn Pedersen

The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) has led a comprehensive program on forming the future Norwegian soldier solution in close collaboration with operational forces and Norwegian defence industry. The concept named Norwegian Modular Arctic Network Soldier (NORMANS) has been through a 10 year process of iterative development, where Thales Norway has led the industrialisation of NORMANS digitised soldier system with Teleplan Globe as partner. FFI has documented significant improvement in operational effectiveness and increased safety for the soldier with NORMANS compared to the current solution which is based on paper maps and hand held GPS.

Source: Thales