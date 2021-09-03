Norwegian Armed Forces procure 4,000 Minimi guns

FN Minimi Mk3 light machine gun. (Photo: FN Herstal)

Belgian company FN Herstal is supplying 7.62mm light machine guns and spare parts under a multi-year contract from the Norwegian MoD.

FN Herstal announced on 3 September a multi-year contract with the Norwegian MoD to provide 4,000 FN Minimi Mk3 (3rd-generation) light machine guns in 7.62x51mm NATO calibre.

The agreement also comprises the supply of spare parts for seven years and maintenance and support equipment for more than 20 years.

This decision concludes a programme that was initiated by the Norwegian MoD more than two years ago and included a series of technical evaluations and commercial negotiations.

The Norwegian MoD also awarded FN Herstal, in 2010, a contract for the supply of first-generation FN Minimi light machine guns, at that time in 5.56x45mm NATO calibre.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the FN Minimi 7.62 Mk 3 Tactical comes with a buttstock adjustable in length (five positions) and cheek rest height (four positions).

It has an integrated feed cover with an upper rail, lower and lateral rails, adjustable-height bipod, feed tray with belt retaining pawls, quick-change barrel and optional heatshield.

Variants of the weapon have a short or long barrel and a telescopic (Para model) or fixed buttstock (Standard model).

In service, FN Minimis can be upgraded partially or completely using conversion kits to meet the user’s preference. The FN Minimi 7.62 Mk 3 can be converted to fire 5.56x45mm ammunition.