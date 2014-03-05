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Norway’s test CV90s to become full spec

5th March 2014 - 15:58 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

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The first two CV90 pre-series test vehicles for Norway’s future fleet of CV9030 vehicles will be modified to full production specification.

A spokesman from BAE Systems told Shephard that they will be used to test all the new systems on the upgraded vehicle ‘to iron out any wrinkles’ at the company’s Hägglunds facility in Ovik and will then become part of the 144 total number of CV90s that will enter the Norwegian army’s inventory.

‘The pre-series vehicle is basically a production vehicle though inevitably there will be some changes as we learn together – the Norwegians have already increased requirements

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Tim Fish

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Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

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