Norway’s test CV90s to become full spec
The first two CV90 pre-series test vehicles for Norway’s future fleet of CV9030 vehicles will be modified to full production specification.
A spokesman from BAE Systems told Shephard that they will be used to test all the new systems on the upgraded vehicle ‘to iron out any wrinkles’ at the company’s Hägglunds facility in Ovik and will then become part of the 144 total number of CV90s that will enter the Norwegian army’s inventory.
‘The pre-series vehicle is basically a production vehicle though inevitably there will be some changes as we learn together – the Norwegians have already increased requirements
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Drone Summit turns spotlight on smaller companies and new uncrewed systems
The Drone Summit saw more than 100 companies from 20 countries, including Latvia, Australia, Canada and Israel, presenting uncrewed surveillance and attack platforms. The event came just weeks after drones, believed to be Russian, invaded Latvia’s airspace.
-
Tactical connectivity built for contested environments
Modern tactical operations depend on resilient connectivity that can survive congestion, jamming, and rapidly evolving electronic warfare.
-
US Marine Corps to expand on-the-move power capabilities with MRZR Alpha 5kW
The MRZR Alpha 5kW has been designed to charge multiple battlefield systems, including active defence systems, sensor arrays, onboard electronics, UAS and CUAS equipment, and other C5ISR capabilities. The platform can also power external loads such as a forward-operating tactical grid.
-
All of NATO’s innovation ranges may be operational this year
The innovation ranges are designed to provide testing and validation across high technology areas and are a key part of NATO’s Rapid Adoption Action Plan to get new technologies into service faster.