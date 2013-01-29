Norway contracts Iveco for further LAVs and support
Iveco Defence Vehicles announced today that the Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation (NDLO) has agreed to the procurement of a further tranche of 62 Light Armoured Vehicles (LAV).
The LAV, internationally known as the Light Multirole Vehicle (LMV), is an adaptable, highly mobile vehicle featuring high-level protection against mine, IED and ballistic attack, with a focus on delivering crew survivability.
This order constitutes the fourth LAV procurement by the Norwegian Armed Forces increasing the total LAV fleet to 170 units. The LAV has already been extensively fielded by the Norwegian Army in Afghanistan, along with LMVs from seven other nations operating in the same region.
The new contract includes the integrated logistic support of all current and future LAVs. The aim is to develop and broaden the co-operation between Iveco and the NDLO according to the company, providing assistance to Iveco vehicles in service with the Norwegian armedf.
The LAVs will be equipped either with a manual weapon turret or with a Remote Weapon Station from Kongsberg.
