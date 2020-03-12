To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

North Korea hurls SRBM-style projectiles

12th March 2020 - 22:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

North Korean media publicised the latest firing tests of a ‘super-large multiple rocket launcher' (MRL) on 9 March. Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un supervised this strike drill performed by the Korean People’s Army (KPA).

On this latest occasion, three projectiles were fired a distance of around 200km from the Sondok area against an island in the Sea of Japan, reaching an apogee of 50km.

