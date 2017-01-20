To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New mortar proposals imminent

20th January 2017 - 12:00 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

Industry is set to begin competing for the first phase of the US Army's High Explosive Guided Mortar.  

An Orbital ATK spokesperson told Shephard that interested parties are to submit their proposals by end of January and selections are scheduled to be made in the government's third quarter, which they estimate to be in May.

Phase one will select two industry bidders to receive contracts to create preliminary designs and for the maturation of subsystem technologies required to meet the new requirements. Phase one will also include testing and demonstration of subsystems and full up systems. The award is

