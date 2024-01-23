To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

New FFG combat support vehicle to be unveiled at Eurosatory

23rd January 2024 - 11:26 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Norway has ordered ACSVs from FFG with manufacturing underway on the vehicles. (Photo: FFG)

The Armoured Combat Support Vehicle (ACSV) G5, a tracked armoured vehicle, will replace vehicles such as the M113 APC series with a modular family that provides a high level of protection against ballistic, mine and IED threats.

FFG (Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft) will roll out the short-range air defence version of its ACSV G5 at Eurosatory 2024 in Paris this June in what will be the first sighting of the newest version of the platform being manufactured for Norway.

The ACSV, a development of the Protected Mission Module Carrier (PMMC), has been designed to be agnostic so to allow any module to be installed on the platform. The vehicle’s development has led to a range of variants being created with a number already in testing or on order.

FFG has already been contracted to deliver the ACSV as a cargo platform, fitted with crane, SHORAD, GM 200

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us