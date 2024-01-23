New FFG combat support vehicle to be unveiled at Eurosatory

FFG (Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft) will roll out the short-range air defence version of its ACSV G5 at Eurosatory 2024 in Paris this June in what will be the first sighting of the newest version of the platform being manufactured for Norway.

The ACSV, a development of the Protected Mission Module Carrier (PMMC), has been designed to be agnostic so to allow any module to be installed on the platform. The vehicle’s development has led to a range of variants being created with a number already in testing or on order.

FFG has already been contracted to deliver the ACSV as a cargo platform, fitted with crane, SHORAD, GM 200