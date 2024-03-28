New Estonian night vision devices to help against “significantly” larger enemy

The Estonian Defence Forces has begun to receive Theon Sensors’ Argus (Fail Safe) FS MK2 night vision devices in an effort to provide a tactical advantage against what is described as “an enemy [which] significantly outnumbers” Estonian forces.

The Argus systems, manufactured by the Greek company which was selected from among 16 bidders, were delivered to the forces by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI).

Lt Col Riho Juurik, head of the logistics department at the headquarters of Estonian Defence Forces, said: “Considering our enemy is known to significantly outnumber us, we must seek our advantage in other areas, such as superior training, higher situational awareness, and, of course, a technological edge.”

The system was described in a statement announcing the start of deliveries as “a significant progression in conducting operations under limited lighting”.

“Its reduced weight and improved night vision capabilities are qualities our national defenders will certainly welcome.” the statement continued.

The devices will equip approximately 10,000 soldiers.

Shephard Defence Insight noted there were two versions available: Argus LW (Light Weight) and Argus FS (Fail Safe with 100% shut off mechanism). The systems have have 4+2° of adjustment and both versions are offered with or without manual gain control.

Head and helmet mounts support ambidextrous operation and feature a quick-release dovetail mechanism, collimated LoS, randomly bridged to dual binocular configuration and optional long-range laser illuminator.