New agreement signed and another order for CV90s
Denmark has placed an order for more BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 armoured personnel carriers/infantry fighting vehicles just days after a multinational technical agreement was signed to strengthen cooperation.
Denmark signed a US$450 million contract for a further 44 CV90 MkIIIC vehicles, taking the total number the country has ordered to 159. The deal includes spares, support, logistics and training, and replaces the planned mid-life extension programme for Denmark’s existing CV9035DK fleet.
The order is part of a joint procurement between Sweden and Denmark which was signed in December 2024. The original contract covered 50 vehicles to Sweden, 40 vehicles to
