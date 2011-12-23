Navistar Defense to support MRAPs

Navistar Defense has announced that it has been awarded a field service representative (FSR) delivery order to support the US Marine Corps’ International MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. According to Navistar, the contract is valued at $134 million.

Navistar’s fleet of vehicles is now growing beyond 32,000 trucks, and fleet support remains a key part of its business. The company currently has more than 600 FSRs in theatre and working domestically to support the MaxxPro family of vehicles.



Work conducted under the renewed contract will run through December 2012.