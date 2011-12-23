Navistar Defense to support MRAPs
Navistar Defense has announced that it has been awarded a field service representative (FSR) delivery order to support the US Marine Corps’ International MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. According to Navistar, the contract is valued at $134 million.
Navistar’s fleet of vehicles is now growing beyond 32,000 trucks, and fleet support remains a key part of its business. The company currently has more than 600 FSRs in theatre and working domestically to support the MaxxPro family of vehicles.
Work conducted under the renewed contract will run through December 2012.
More from Land Warfare
-
Thai navy unveils Chinese-built FK-3 SAM system
Thailand's military inducts another sophisticated piece of Chinese weaponry, this time FK-3 air defence systems.
-
Sweden expands Mjölner mortar vehicle fleet with top-up order
Sweden is boosting its indirect fire capability by adding a further batch of 120mm mortar systems, taking its total fleet to 80 once all are delivered.