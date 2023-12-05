Morocco deploys new version of Abrams MBT

Morocco has begun receiving the latest standard Abrams MBT, providing a boost to the country’s land forces which already operate older variants. It is believed they were delivered in the last few weeks.

The news of Morocco receiving M1A2 SEPv3 was tank revealed via X (formerly Twitter) and it has been reported in local media that the vehicles were sighted on trains headed to the south of the country.

In October 2020 General Dynamics Land Systems was awarded a US$11.9 million contract modification for Abrams technical support to take vehicles to M1A2 SEPv3 standard for delivery to the North African country. At