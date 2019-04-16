To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

More Silvershield systems for Afghanistan

16th April 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

L3-Micreo has been selected to deliver more than 14,000 additional Silvershield systems for the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) announced on 10 April.

Silvershield is a vehicle-mounted force protection system produced by the Australian DoD under the Redwing programme, which is part of Australia’s broader commitment to Afghanistan’s long-term security and development. The system provides protection against radio controlled improvised explosive devices.

An initial 16,000 Silvershield systems were delivered to Afghanistan throughout 2018.

Major sub-system components for Silvershield are being provided by Axiom Precision Manufacturing, SRX Global (Australia), ZCG Scalar and Lintek.

