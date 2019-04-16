More Silvershield systems for Afghanistan
L3-Micreo has been selected to deliver more than 14,000 additional Silvershield systems for the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) announced on 10 April.
Silvershield is a vehicle-mounted force protection system produced by the Australian DoD under the Redwing programme, which is part of Australia’s broader commitment to Afghanistan’s long-term security and development. The system provides protection against radio controlled improvised explosive devices.
An initial 16,000 Silvershield systems were delivered to Afghanistan throughout 2018.
Major sub-system components for Silvershield are being provided by Axiom Precision Manufacturing, SRX Global (Australia), ZCG Scalar and Lintek.
More from Land Warfare
-
India's Ashok Leyland wins $97.5 million deal for trucks
Ashok Leyland, the largest logistics vehicle supplier to the Indian Army, has won significant defence contracts worth INR800 crore for the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4x4) and Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6x6).
-
Why US Army artillery needs a new Precision Guidance Kit
Northrop Grumman has secured a $40.6 million US Army contract for M1156E4 Precision Guidance Kit development, expanding capabilities for new artillery systems. Learn more about this major upgrade.
-
UK and Poland cooperating on development of future common missile
The UK and Poland will work together to develop a future common missile based on MBDA's Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM) as part of wider cooperation between London and Warsaw.