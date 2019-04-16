More Silvershield systems for Afghanistan

L3-Micreo has been selected to deliver more than 14,000 additional Silvershield systems for the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces, the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) announced on 10 April.

Silvershield is a vehicle-mounted force protection system produced by the Australian DoD under the Redwing programme, which is part of Australia’s broader commitment to Afghanistan’s long-term security and development. The system provides protection against radio controlled improvised explosive devices.

An initial 16,000 Silvershield systems were delivered to Afghanistan throughout 2018.

Major sub-system components for Silvershield are being provided by Axiom Precision Manufacturing, SRX Global (Australia), ZCG Scalar and Lintek.