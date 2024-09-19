Moog rolls out offering for UK GBAD requirement

Moog has been showing its RIwP system on a vehicle for the first time outside the US at Defence Vehicle Demonstration (DVD) 2024 as part of its drive to meet UK requirements for a vehicle-mounted Ground-Based Air Defence System (GBAD).

At DVD, RIwP was mounted on a Ridgeback 4x4 protected mobility vehicle, a vehicle being retired from British Army service under the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) but that has 148 systems in service on US Stryker vehicles.

The company described the vehicle-mounted RIwP on display as configured for the British Army’s current short-range air-defence (SHORAD) requirement within the Land GBAD Programme.

The