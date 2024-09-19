Moog rolls out offering for UK GBAD requirement
Moog has been showing its RIwP system on a vehicle for the first time outside the US at Defence Vehicle Demonstration (DVD) 2024 as part of its drive to meet UK requirements for a vehicle-mounted Ground-Based Air Defence System (GBAD).
At DVD, RIwP was mounted on a Ridgeback 4x4 protected mobility vehicle, a vehicle being retired from British Army service under the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) but that has 148 systems in service on US Stryker vehicles.
The company described the vehicle-mounted RIwP on display as configured for the British Army’s current short-range air-defence (SHORAD) requirement within the Land GBAD Programme.
The
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Thales outlines Bushmaster offering for UK requirement
The UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) achieved some clarity at DVD this week. Thales was just one company pushing itself forward for what will be a hotly contested requirement with a focus on what the bids will mean for UK industry.
-
Jackal 3 in full-scale production as 53 more are ordered by British Army
Babcock will build an additional 53 High Mobility Transporter (HMT) Jackal 3s for the British Army in partnership with Supacat.
-
Boxer continues swinging with the announcement of three key milestones in the next four months
The UK’s Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme appears set for a busy four months of success as the Boxer continues to deliver and be delivered. In an announcement at DVD 2024, the UK Boxer programme is set to see its final prototype vehicle, the first UK-produced serial vehicle, and initial conversion training by the British Army start by January 2025.
-
Paramount supplies Maatla vehicles to Ghana
Paramount’s Maatla 4x4 is a Light Protected Vehicle (LPV) aimed at the African off-road armoured vehicle market and the announcement of deliveries to Ghana means, along with the Democratic Republic of Congo, it is known to be in service with two African countries.
-
Major call for shift towards defence-focused advanced manufacturing practices made at DVD 2024
Defence leaders called on the industry to be more proactive in supply chain design, but noted that while the use of modern technological solutions to streamline the supply chain was vital, it could have significant downstream societal consequences.
-
Persistent Systems awarded $5.3 million contract for MPU5 devices for US Marine Corps
The MU5 has been designed as a mesh networking system. It has seen service with dismounted troops and on uncrewed systems.