Modified turret system launched by BAE

BAE’s Overhead Manned Turret (OMT) has been modified to include electric drive (ED) the company announced at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

The OMT-ER has been fitted with additional traverse electric drives to enable to the turret to rotate at speeds of up to 36 degrees per second allowing the operator to engage targets faster than before and with less physical effort.

Elevation and traverse hand wheels provide the standard control system for moving the turret but the OMT-ER version makes use of a ‘dead-man switch’ and movement controller for rapid movement in traverse, the company said.

The turret