Modified turret system launched by BAE
BAE’s Overhead Manned Turret (OMT) has been modified to include electric drive (ED) the company announced at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi.
The OMT-ER has been fitted with additional traverse electric drives to enable to the turret to rotate at speeds of up to 36 degrees per second allowing the operator to engage targets faster than before and with less physical effort.
Elevation and traverse hand wheels provide the standard control system for moving the turret but the OMT-ER version makes use of a ‘dead-man switch’ and movement controller for rapid movement in traverse, the company said.
The turret
More from IDEX 2013
-
Ocean Eagle 40 design makes waves
CMN has launched a new multirole fast patrol boat design named Ocean Eagle 40 at the IDEX/NAVDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi. Ocean Eagle 40 is …
-
Raytheon targets Mobile Range at Middle East
Raytheon used IDEX 2013 as the venue to launch its Mobile Range concept, designed to be a total solution for all complex weapon testing missions. …
-
L-3 TRL launches new jammers
L-3 TRL has launched two new jammers in its Broadshield family range, a down-sized man-portable lightweight unit and a larger high power variant for use …
-
Rockwell Collins smallest Link 16 terminal to the international market
Rockwell Collins has launched the TacNet Tactical Radio (TTR) a new small-form factor Link 16 radio and already has a launch customer, according to Bernard …
-
Naval protection system launched at IDEX
Chemring and Raytheon Missile Systems have teamed to develop a new naval anti-surface defence system, the companies announced at the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi. …
-
Lightweight armoured products launched by DuPont
Dupont has launched its new range of lightweight Tensylon polyethylene armour at this year’s IDEX. The company is offering both monolithic and hybrid products that …