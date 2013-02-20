L-3 TRL launches new jammers
L-3 TRL has launched two new jammers in its Broadshield family range, a down-sized man-portable lightweight unit and a larger high power variant for use in vehicles.
Speaking to Shephard at the IDEX exhibition, Alex Hickey, L-3 TRL’s head of MENA, said that the lightweight countermeasures suite (LCS) offers dismounted soldiers protection against the threat of remote-controlled IEDs.
There are two variants of the LCS available: one operating in the low-band (20MHz to 520MHz) and the other in the high band (420MHz to 6GHz) frequencies. Hickey said the LCS has been redesigned from the original manpacks to improve the electric
