L-3 TRL launches new jammers

20th February 2013 - 06:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Abu Dhabi

L-3 TRL has launched two new jammers in its Broadshield family range, a down-sized man-portable lightweight unit and a larger high power variant for use in vehicles.

Speaking to Shephard at the IDEX exhibition, Alex Hickey, L-3 TRL’s head of MENA, said that the lightweight countermeasures suite (LCS) offers dismounted soldiers protection against the threat of remote-controlled IEDs.

There are two variants of the LCS available: one operating in the low-band (20MHz to 520MHz) and the other in the high band (420MHz to 6GHz) frequencies. Hickey said the LCS has been redesigned from the original manpacks to improve the electric

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

