Modernised small arms enter service in Taiwan
Taiwan’s state-owned 205th Arsenal showcased the new T75K3 pistol and T108 sniper rifle that will be joining the inventory of Taiwan’s military to the media on 21 July.
These are the newest indigenously developed firearms manufactured by the Ministry of National Defense’s Armaments Bureau.
The T75K3 9mm pistol will enter service in the Republic of China Army (ROCA), Military Police and reserve units, to replace the US-made M1911 that has been used for six decades.
In 2019, the army allocated NTD368.6 million ($12.2 million) to acquire 10,404 T75K3 pistols. This equates to $788 per weapon.
This pistol is the newest T75 variant, with
