To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Modernised small arms enter service in Taiwan

26th July 2022 - 00:40 GMT | by Charles Au in Taipei

RSS

This is Taiwan’s newest pistol, the 9mm T75K3 manufactured by the 205th Arsenal. (Charles Au)

New indigenously manufactured pistols and sniper rifles are being fielded by Taiwanese military units.

Taiwan’s state-owned 205th Arsenal showcased the new T75K3 pistol and T108 sniper rifle that will be joining the inventory of Taiwan’s military to the media on 21 July.

These are the newest indigenously developed firearms manufactured by the Ministry of National Defense’s Armaments Bureau.

The T75K3 9mm pistol will enter service in the Republic of China Army (ROCA), Military Police and reserve units, to replace the US-made M1911 that has been used for six decades.

In 2019, the army allocated NTD368.6 million ($12.2 million) to acquire 10,404 T75K3 pistols. This equates to $788 per weapon.

This pistol is the newest T75 variant, with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us