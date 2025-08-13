Milrem THeMIS robot tests weapon firing to beyond one kilometre
Milrem Robotics has test-fired the use of the Frontline Buria remote weapon station (RWS) from its THeMIS UGV, using a 40mm automatic grenade launcher to engage a target 1.1km away.
The live-fire trials took place in Ukraine under what Milrem “described as operationally relevant conditions, marking a significant step forward in the development of unmanned combat support capabilities.”
The company added: “During the live-fire trial, the THeMIS Combat demonstrated stability and target tracking, confirming the accuracy and effectiveness of this remotely operated fire support system. The successful firing further highlights the versatility of the THeMIS platform in handling various kinetic
