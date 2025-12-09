To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Medium knocked out of British Army LMP, with CAVS as heavyweight champion

9th December 2025 - 12:42 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in London, UK

The Patria 6×6 unveiled at DSEI 2025 when the UK joined CAVS. (Photo: Patria)

As the British Army seeks to modernise and consolidate its diverse vehicle fleet, yet another change in direction is underway.

The British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) switching of gears has been confirmed, Shephard has learned – the Medium Protected Mobility (MPM) category is out and Heavy Protected Mobility (HPM) is in.

This follows comments made by Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard which threw industry into confusion earlier this year, where the minister seemed to imply that the MPM category had been replaced by the previously cancelled HPM.

In other LMP news, the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) appears to have finally started moving. The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has initiated the early market engagement (EME) process, with

Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

