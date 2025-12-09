Medium knocked out of British Army LMP, with CAVS as heavyweight champion
The British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) switching of gears has been confirmed, Shephard has learned – the Medium Protected Mobility (MPM) category is out and Heavy Protected Mobility (HPM) is in.
This follows comments made by Minister of State for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard which threw industry into confusion earlier this year, where the minister seemed to imply that the MPM category had been replaced by the previously cancelled HPM.
In other LMP news, the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) appears to have finally started moving. The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has initiated the early market engagement (EME) process, with
