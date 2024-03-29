MDI solution offers to solve power and data issues for dismounted soldiers

Ultra Precision Control Systems (PCS) has developed a MDI to support dismounted soldiers connecting to vehicle power and data sources. The product was showcased at SAE Media Group’s Future Soldier Technology Conference in London this March.

The device enables soldiers embarked in vehicles to maintain their situational awareness, monitor the tactical picture, access vehicle communications systems and charge their batteries.

Tony White, land strategy director at Ultra, told Shephard that connecting the digitised soldier with a digitised vehicle was not simple.

“You can’t just plug a soldier straight into a vehicle network,” he said. “Power and electronic quality standards differ