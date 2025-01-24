To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lessons from Ukraine are complex, say forces’ leaders

24th January 2025 - 09:52 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Farnborough, England

The Challenger 3 tank, seen here in firing trials last year, is seen as a generational change. (Photo: UK Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright)

The Ukraine war has provided impactful videos on social media, namely the sight of small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) bombing or attacking vehicles and soldiers. This has, however, been overstated and the basics of warfare and effects remain unchanged, according to leading military personnel.

Traditional warfare is a key aspect of battle despite a pre-occupation from some with the use drones and electronic warfare in the Ukraine war and a focus on counter-UAS (C-UAS), according to Lt Gen Mike Elviss, Commander Field Army for the British Army.

This belief was reflected by other force leaders at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference in Farnborough, UK, which ended yesterday, while some in industry and other militaries continue to focus on C-UAS solutions.

One speaker said the UAS focus was a focus on a “shiny object” to the detriment of conventional warfare, while others noted that

