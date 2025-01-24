Lessons from Ukraine are complex, say forces’ leaders

Traditional warfare is a key aspect of battle despite a pre-occupation from some with the use drones and electronic warfare in the Ukraine war and a focus on counter-UAS (C-UAS), according to Lt Gen Mike Elviss, Commander Field Army for the British Army.

This belief was reflected by other force leaders at Defence IQ’s International Armoured Vehicle conference in Farnborough, UK, which ended yesterday, while some in industry and other militaries continue to focus on C-UAS solutions.

One speaker said the UAS focus was a focus on a “shiny object” to the detriment of conventional warfare, while others noted that