  • Malaysia advances armoured modernisation with $435 million Tarantula vehicle deal

23rd May 2025 - 10:50 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Langkawi Island, Malaysia

Malaysia has selected Mildef's Tarantula armoured vehicle to modernise its Royal Armoured Corps fleet. (Photo: author)

Mildef International Technologies will supply high-mobility armoured vehicles featuring systems from Aselsan under a new strategic agreement.

The Malaysian government has awarded an MYR1.8 billion (US$425 million) Letter of Intent to local defence manufacturer Mildef International Technologies (Mildef) for the procurement of 136 Tarantula High Mobility Armoured Vehicles and related infrastructure.

The announcement was made during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition held on Langkawi Island.

Discussions between the Malaysian government and Mildef will now proceed on the specifics of the procurement such as final price, delivery schedule, the vehicles’ final configuration and successful trials and integration of systems. Once these elements have been finalised and validated through successful trials, the parties will proceed to

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Author

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defense journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

