Malaysia advances armoured modernisation with $435 million Tarantula vehicle deal
The Malaysian government has awarded an MYR1.8 billion (US$425 million) Letter of Intent to local defence manufacturer Mildef International Technologies (Mildef) for the procurement of 136 Tarantula High Mobility Armoured Vehicles and related infrastructure.
The announcement was made during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition held on Langkawi Island.
Discussions between the Malaysian government and Mildef will now proceed on the specifics of the procurement such as final price, delivery schedule, the vehicles’ final configuration and successful trials and integration of systems. Once these elements have been finalised and validated through successful trials, the parties will proceed to
More from Land Warfare
-
Australia aims for rapid procurement of loitering munitions
The purchase will occur in a short timeframe, specifically for deliveries to begin next month, with local manufacture. All this puts Innovaero’s One-Way Loitering (OWL) systems, with OWL B already in service with the Australian Defence Force (ADF), comfortably perched for a likely win.
-
Tiberius Aerospace promises big on capability and accuracy with new artillery rocket
Tiberius Aerospace has deep roots in the entrepreneurial high-technology Silicon Valley in the US with its owners having established or been involved with major technology companies such as Nest, Veritone, Apple and Google. The owners shifted from this world to that of defence at the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Dutch order for up to 1,570 trucks highlights surging demand
The past 12 months has seen billions-of-dollars in logistics, support and supply trucks ordered and delivered. The deals range from a US Army US$1.5 billion contract with Oshkosh, Italy for US$784 million from IDV and Canada’s US$1.8 billion order for Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks to a German order worth US$3.5 billion with Rheinmetall.