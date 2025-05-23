Malaysia advances armoured modernisation with $435 million Tarantula vehicle deal

The Malaysian government has awarded an MYR1.8 billion (US$425 million) Letter of Intent to local defence manufacturer Mildef International Technologies (Mildef) for the procurement of 136 Tarantula High Mobility Armoured Vehicles and related infrastructure.

The announcement was made during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition held on Langkawi Island.

Discussions between the Malaysian government and Mildef will now proceed on the specifics of the procurement such as final price, delivery schedule, the vehicles’ final configuration and successful trials and integration of systems. Once these elements have been finalised and validated through successful trials, the parties will proceed to