M10 Booker advances towards service

In July 2022, the US Army selected General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) to meet its Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) requirement, a platform later named as M10 Booker.

Major milestones have been passed this year, specifically the awarding of a US$322 million LRIP contract in August, with the first vehicle handed over in February 2024.

GDLS developed the platform for MPF by leveraging several components from the company’s Austro-Spanish Cooperative Development (ASCOD) family and the M1 Abrams main battle tank (MBT).

It is intended to provide organic direct fire support to IBCTs and, importantly, the MPF will be smaller and lighter