M-SHORAD to include above-armour sights

Germany places record order for laser light modules
Framework contract for Rheinmetall could see delivery of up to 130,000 LLM-VarioRay laser light modules by the late 2020s.
L3Harris Technologies announced on 21 July that it has received a contract from Moog to deliver WESCAM MX-GCS sighting systems for Increment 1 of the US Army Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) programme.
Deliveries to Moog will begin in 2021. The value of the deal was undisclosed.
L3Harris will provide a total of 33 fully digital above-armour sighting systems, each of which will be integrated onto the Moog Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret.
General Dynamics Land Systems is the prime contractor for M-SHORAD. The programme is designed to defeat mortars, rockets, short-range missiles and aerial targets such as UAVs and helicopters.
MX-GCS comprises a fully stabilised two-axis sensor gimbal that is capable of traversing 360 degrees and elevating through an arc of -71 to +74 degrees. Housed within this gimbal are an HD CMOS camera, a 3-5μm staring array thermal imager and a Class I eye-safe laser rangefinder.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the laser rangefinder operates on a wavelength of 1.54μm at 1Hz with a maximum effective range of 10km.
Spanish firm develops kits for 70mm and 300mm rockets and artillery shells up to 155mm.
How is the Polish government funding the $6 billion procurement of 250 Abrams SEPv3 tanks, and does this mark the start of a broader MBT replacement programme?
Recent IPA annual reports have been a roll call of MoD failings but the latest version could see procurement turning a corner for the better — aside from the Ajax project.
Collins Aerospace continues support for the ADF by providing next-generation Digital Terminal Control Systems.
US Army has placed an order with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition valued at over $75million.