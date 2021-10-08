Lynx Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV): Overmatch Today, Overmatch Tomorrow (sponsored)

Nexter and STV Group sign ammunition agreement
Nexter Group and Czech manufacturer STV Group are joining efforts for the local supply and certification of 155mm shells and modular charges.
This video is brought to you by Team Lynx
Textron Systems is proud to be part of Team Lynx!
Visit Textron Systems at AUSA Annual Meeting 2021 at Booth #6427 to learn more.
Nexter Group and Czech manufacturer STV Group are joining efforts for the local supply and certification of 155mm shells and modular charges.
Roke’s ZODIAC will act as the central nervous system for Land ISTAR. The award marks the start of an Alpha development phase to derisk delivery of the programme.
Head of the Spanish Army’s Logistic Support Command claims that the Tess Defence consortium will make the vehicles available ahead of schedule.
Team 45⁰ North partnership aims to offer low-risk, high-quality solution. Vehicles will fulfil requirements in terms of durability, protection, payload, mobility and all-terrain capability.
The USMC has awarded an IDIQ production contract for RWS under the MADIS programme.
Penske Australia will assemble engines and transmissions and integrate them locally into complete power packs for the Hanwha’s AS21 Redback vehicles.