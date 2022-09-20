Luxembourg to procure 80 vehicles based on GDELS Eagle V

Luxembourg will acquire 80 armoured Command, Liaison and Reconnaissance Vehicles (CLRVs) based on Eagle V from General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS).

The country’s deputy prime minister and defence minister, François Bausch, announced the government’s decision on 15 September.

The CLRVs will replace an ageing fleet of Hummers and Protected Reconnaissance Vehicles currently in service with the Luxembourg Armed Forces.

The acquisition has been carried out with the support of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), which will also provide logistical and technical support throughout the life cycle of the new CLRVs.

The Eagle V features suitable protection against mines, explosive devices and small calibre gunfire and all-terrain manoeuvrability.

It is also equipped with the DeFNder Medium remotely operated firing station from FN Herstal; day and night cameras; smoke canisters; and the Thales Scorpion communication system, which is interoperable with the Belgian and French armed forces.

Luxembourg ordered four Eagle V 6x6 armoured vehicles in ambulance configuration in May 2021, in a contract worth €14.87 million ($17.24 million).