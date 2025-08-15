Lockheed Martin wins deals for missiles and systems worth $5 billion
Lockheed Martin has been awarded two contracts, a US$4.2 billion contract modification for the production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and a $720.1 million contract modification to produce air-to-ground missiles (ATGM).
The GMLRS brings the total contract value to $13.7 billion and will see the company continue manufacturing the precision-guided rocket systems until October 2027.
Lockheed Martin was previously awarded a $3.43 billion contract modification in September 2024 to produce the surface-to-surface weapon systems.
In May this year, the company secured two contract modifications worth a combined $553 million with the first contract covering the production
