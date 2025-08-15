To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin wins deals for missiles and systems worth $5 billion

15th August 2025 - 17:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

US Marines equip a KC-130J Hercules with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. The US Army has placed a $720 million contract for more missiles which includes Hellfires. (Photo: USMC)

There continues to be an insatiable desire for air-defence and air-launched missiles and systems in the US and worldwide. Lockheed Martin’s latest deals reinforce the demand and highlight the supply chain challenge for manufacturing solid rocket motors.

Lockheed Martin has been awarded two contracts, a US$4.2 billion contract modification for the production of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) and a $720.1 million contract modification to produce air-to-ground missiles (ATGM).

The GMLRS brings the total contract value to $13.7 billion and will see the company continue manufacturing the precision-guided rocket systems until October 2027.

Lockheed Martin was previously awarded a $3.43 billion contract modification in September 2024 to produce the surface-to-surface weapon systems.

In May this year, the company secured two contract modifications worth a combined $553 million with the first contract covering the production

