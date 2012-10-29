To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lockheed Martin to upgrade combat vehicle simulators

29th October 2012 - 15:06 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to upgrade combat vehicle simulators for soldier training and to expand the training capability for the US Marine Corps (USMC). The $114 million, five-year contract was announced on 29 October.

The contract will see Lockheed Martin develop and install 13 upgrades for close combat tactical training systems at 19 US Army installations. The new technologies will add integrated displays and replicate tactical vehicle capabilities identical to those now entering the field. It will also deliver new training systems to the USMC at Camp Lejeune, NC, providing commonality across services.

Weitzel, vice president of training solutions for Lockheed Martin's Global Training and Logistics business, said: ‘The training systems provide an immersive, safe environment to prepare our military's men and women for combat, and the upgrades extend capability and service life of the army's original investment in the programme. For the marines, we're able to apply current system development and sustainment as they add this training capacity to maintain readiness in a changing battlespace.’

The enhancements will be fielded starting in February 2013.

