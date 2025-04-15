To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Lockheed Martin successfully fires latest Precision Strike Missile as programme progresses

15th April 2025 - 12:28 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

It was the first short-range production qualification test, demonstrating platform integration and readiness. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Lockheed Martin’s Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is a next-generation surface-to-surface missile system designed as a replacement and significant upgrade over legacy systems. A key role for PrSM will be for operations from M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270A2 launcher.

Lockheed Martin and the US Army have successfully launched an Increment 1 PrSM from an MLRS M270A2 launcher for the first time in a short-range production qualification test. The test was designed to demonstrate platform integration and readiness.

The test took place at White Sands Missiles Range in New Mexico and was designed to validate PrSM’s performance and integration with the M270A2 launcher. The missiles were fired at multiple targets, including a radar and rotary wing platform, engaging them with precise and lethal impact.

PrSM is designed to provide a long-range precision strike capability, engaging targets at distances greater than 400km. The missile

