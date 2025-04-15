Lockheed Martin successfully fires latest Precision Strike Missile as programme progresses

Lockheed Martin and the US Army have successfully launched an Increment 1 PrSM from an MLRS M270A2 launcher for the first time in a short-range production qualification test. The test was designed to demonstrate platform integration and readiness.

The test took place at White Sands Missiles Range in New Mexico and was designed to validate PrSM’s performance and integration with the M270A2 launcher. The missiles were fired at multiple targets, including a radar and rotary wing platform, engaging them with precise and lethal impact.

PrSM is designed to provide a long-range precision strike capability, engaging targets at distances greater than 400km. The missile