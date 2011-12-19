Lockheed Martin to develop C130J block upgrade
Lockheed Martin has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the US Air Force (USAF) to develop a new block upgrade for the C130J Super Hercules. The contract, announced by Lockheed Martin on 19 December 2011, is worth $167 million to the company.
The C-130J fleet is currently flying with the Block 6.0 configuration, while the Block 7.0 configuration is in flight trials. This upgrade will be the Block 8.1 enhancement, and will contain both software and hardware capability expansion for installation on all US government C-130Js and C-130Js of operator countries that select the upgrade.
According to the company, the new Block 8.1 configuration will include items such as updated Identification Friend or Foe (IFF); TEMPEST compliance; Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast; a Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management Data Link; an Enhanced Inter-Communication System; enhanced Approach and Landing Systems; Enhanced Diagnostics; and additional Covert Lighting.
C-130J aircraft are currently in production for the US Air Force and Marine Corps, Iraq, Israel, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Oman and Tunisia. C-130Js are also flown by Australia, Canada, Denmark, India, Italy, Norway, Qatar, the United Kingdom and the US Coast Guard.
