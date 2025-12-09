Lithuanian 1st Division to achieve initial operating capability in 2026
Lithuania will sign for Camion Equipé d’un Système d’Artillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzers this week, marking an important step in the move to establish the Lithuanian 1st Division for the country’s Land Forces.
The contract is another notch on the belt for the French side of KNDS (KMW + Nexter Defense Systems), a company considered by the army and KNDS as the largest equipment supplier to Lithuania.
The division is planned to achieve initial operating capability next year and full operating capability (FOC) in mid-2027.
These details were revealed under Chatham House Rules at the Defence IQ Land Warfare
