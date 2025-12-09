To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Lithuanian 1st Division to achieve initial operating capability in 2026

9th December 2025 - 17:45 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Vilnius, Lithuania

RSS

Lithuania is set to sign for CAESAR self-propelled howitzers, similar to those ordered by Estonia. (Photo: Estonian Centre for Defence Investments)

Lithuania is one of the countries stepping up its defences in the face of the war in Ukraine with a particular focus on its neighbour and Russian ally Belarus, which has been making incursions into Lithuania’s airspace with balloons and drones.

Lithuania will sign for Camion Equipé d’un Système d’Artillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzers this week, marking an important step in the move to establish the Lithuanian 1st Division for the country’s Land Forces.

The contract is another notch on the belt for the French side of KNDS (KMW + Nexter Defense Systems), a company considered by the army and KNDS as the largest equipment supplier to Lithuania.

The division is planned to achieve initial operating capability next year and full operating capability (FOC) in mid-2027.

These details were revealed under Chatham House Rules at the Defence IQ Land Warfare

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

