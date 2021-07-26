Lithuania orders M14 accessories

Australian Army maintains interest in passive C-UAS radar
The Australian Army is putting the Maverick M-Series radar through a series of capability development and evaluation activities.
The Lithuanian Armed Forces have ordered accessory kits for the M14 7.62mm semi-automatic rifle from local firm UAB Baltic Arms, in a sole-source contract worth almost €985,000 ($1.16 million).
Baltic Arms will complete work on the contract in July 2023, the Lithuanian MoD announced in a notice on the official EU tenders database.
The US donated surplus M14 rifles to Lithuania in 1999 as part of a security assistance package. Estonia also received about 25,000 of the rifles.
Lithuania has upgraded some of its M14s to the M14 L1 standard for use as a designated marksman rifle, while other variants include the M14 MDV and M14 EBR SOP (for use by Lithuanian SOF).
Oshkosh Defense has been selected by the US Army to participate in OMFV programme.
Raytheon shines a light on Coyote Block 3 trial and progress on Block 2 launch system.
As more information emerges about the problems with the Ajax armoured reconnaissance vehicle, doubts at the official, military and political level are increasing about whether it can be delivered.
Evolving air defence requirements drove the development of Lockheed Martin UK's SkyKeeper BMC4I solution.
As its existing counter-IED robots near the end of their service lives, the Australian Defence Force is looking for a mix of new innovative platforms that can replace these essential capabilities.