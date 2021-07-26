Lithuania orders M14 accessories

M14 L1 rifles for the Lithuanian Armed Forces. (Photo: Lithuanian MoD)

Surplus US M14 semi-automatic rifles have armed the Lithuanian military since the late 1990s.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have ordered accessory kits for the M14 7.62mm semi-automatic rifle from local firm UAB Baltic Arms, in a sole-source contract worth almost €985,000 ($1.16 million).

Baltic Arms will complete work on the contract in July 2023, the Lithuanian MoD announced in a notice on the official EU tenders database.

The US donated surplus M14 rifles to Lithuania in 1999 as part of a security assistance package. Estonia also received about 25,000 of the rifles.

Lithuania has upgraded some of its M14s to the M14 L1 standard for use as a designated marksman rifle, while other variants include the M14 MDV and M14 EBR SOP (for use by Lithuanian SOF).