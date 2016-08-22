Lithuania orders Boxer vehicles

Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) joint venture Artec will supply the Lithuanian armed forces with 88 Boxer multirole armoured fighting vehicles under a €390 million order announced on 22 August.

The order, which will run from 2017 to 2021, was placed via OCCAR, the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation.

The vehicles will be delivered configured as infantry fighting vehicles, armed with a turret-mounted 30mm automatic cannon.

The composite armoured Boxer is designed for high mobility on and off road. Powered by a 530 kW (720 HP) turbo-charged diesel engine, the vehicle has a top speed of over 100km/h with a combat weight of 36.5 tonnes. The vehicle’s modular concept – consisting of driver cab and mission modules – ensures high flexibility and versatility for the user.

With this order Lithuania will become the third country to operate the Boxer. The German Army has 405 of these vehicles in its inventory, while the Dutch armed forces own a further 200.