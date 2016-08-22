Lithuania orders Boxer vehicles
Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) joint venture Artec will supply the Lithuanian armed forces with 88 Boxer multirole armoured fighting vehicles under a €390 million order announced on 22 August.
The order, which will run from 2017 to 2021, was placed via OCCAR, the Organization for Joint Armament Cooperation.
The vehicles will be delivered configured as infantry fighting vehicles, armed with a turret-mounted 30mm automatic cannon.
The composite armoured Boxer is designed for high mobility on and off road. Powered by a 530 kW (720 HP) turbo-charged diesel engine, the vehicle has a top speed of over 100km/h with a combat weight of 36.5 tonnes. The vehicle’s modular concept – consisting of driver cab and mission modules – ensures high flexibility and versatility for the user.
With this order Lithuania will become the third country to operate the Boxer. The German Army has 405 of these vehicles in its inventory, while the Dutch armed forces own a further 200.
More from Land Warfare
-
Russia responds provocatively as Ukrainian allies scramble to send air defence systems
France, Italy and the US have all announced their intention to send additional air defence systems to Ukraine.
-
Rheinmetall predicts NATO demand for hundreds of Panther KF51 tanks
Germany's Rheinmetall has identified opportunities to sell 500 to 800 KF51 Panther MBTs to NATO members through to the mid-2030s.
-
Conlog to supply containerised comms solution to Finnish military
Conlog has been awarded a contract worth up to €39.1 million to supply containerised communications stations to the Finnish Defence Force.