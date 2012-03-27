Line-up confirmed for JLTV EMD phase
The US DoD has received final bids for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) programme.
In line with the 27 March deadline to respond to October's request for proposals (RfP), it has emerged that five bids have been entered for the programme. These include Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems; Oshkosh Defense; and BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman.
In addition, Navistar has also pursued the RfP with a variant of its Saratoga vehicle after a last minute split from the BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman bid while General Tactical Vehicles' Eagle, a joint
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Teledyne FLIR introduces Rogue 1 recoverable loitering munition system
The company’s next generation of loitering munition allows for safe drone recovery and re-use and can be fitted with three types of warheads.
-
Teledyne FLIR launches new SUGV 325
Teledyne FLIR’s new SUGV 325 robot is similar is design to other systems in the company’s portfolio such as the small FirstLook and SUGV (formerly SUGV 310) and falls in-between these two in size.
-
Hensoldt to send more TRML-4D radars to Ukraine
The Hensoldt TRML-4D, an air-defence radar based on the maritime TRS-4D radar, has been designed to provide similar scanning and surveillance capabilities to forces on land.