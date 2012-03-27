Line-up confirmed for JLTV EMD phase

The US DoD has received final bids for the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) programme.

In line with the 27 March deadline to respond to October's request for proposals (RfP), it has emerged that five bids have been entered for the programme. These include Lockheed Martin and BAE Systems; Oshkosh Defense; and BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman.

In addition, Navistar has also pursued the RfP with a variant of its Saratoga vehicle after a last minute split from the BAE Systems and Northrop Grumman bid while General Tactical Vehicles' Eagle, a joint