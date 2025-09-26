To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Light tanks for Slovakia – cost-effective alternative or false economy?

Light tanks for Slovakia – cost-effective alternative or false economy?

26th September 2025 - 14:42 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in London

RSS

The CV90120-T, currently being considered as a replacement MBT by Slovakia. (Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds)

Slovakia is currently considering replacing its Soviet era main battle tanks (MBTs) with lighter alternatives. However, the lower cost of these platforms may prove to be a false economy if they cannot compete with true MBTs.

At a press conference on 23 September, the Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák gave an update on Slovakia’s replacement MBT programme. Kaliňák confirmed that the Slovakian Army is no longer looking to procure traditional MBTs; instead, it is considering the procurement of lighter alternatives. 

Two options were mentioned as being in contention: the CV90120-T, which Shephard has already reported on, and Otokar’s Tulpar Light Tank. This would appear to confirm that the Leopard 2A8, KF51 Panther and K2 Black Panther are all out of the race.

Between the two options, the CV90120-T is the more likely candidate. Slovakia

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us