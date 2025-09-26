Light tanks for Slovakia – cost-effective alternative or false economy?
At a press conference on 23 September, the Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliňák gave an update on Slovakia’s replacement MBT programme. Kaliňák confirmed that the Slovakian Army is no longer looking to procure traditional MBTs; instead, it is considering the procurement of lighter alternatives.
Two options were mentioned as being in contention: the CV90120-T, which Shephard has already reported on, and Otokar’s Tulpar Light Tank. This would appear to confirm that the Leopard 2A8, KF51 Panther and K2 Black Panther are all out of the race.
Between the two options, the CV90120-T is the more likely candidate. Slovakia
