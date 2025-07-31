To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Leonardo acquires Iveco Defence in $1.9 billion deal

31st July 2025 - 15:24 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A VBM Freccia armoured IFV. (Photo: CIO)

The acquisition will help consolidate Leonardo’s position in the European land defence sector, aiding it in efforts to boost its domain “interoperability vision”, according to Leonardo’s CEO.

Leonardo has acquired Iveco Defence, an offshoot of Italian land vehicle manufacturer Iveco, in a €1.7 billion (US$1.94 billion) deal to boost its defence and security portfolio.

Leonardo’s electronic systems capabilities, which includes turrets and combat sensors, will be integrated with Iveco Defence.

Iveco developed vehicles include the Ariete C2 Main Battle tank (as part of a consortium with Oto Melara), alongside other 8×8 wheeled and tracked armoured vehicles like the VBM Freccia Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicle, multirole vehicles and 6×6 and 8×8 amphibious vehicles.

According to Leonardo CEO, Roberto Cingolani, during the company’s 2025 half year results, Leonardo has witnessed a

