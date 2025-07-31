Leonardo acquires Iveco Defence in $1.9 billion deal

Leonardo has acquired Iveco Defence, an offshoot of Italian land vehicle manufacturer Iveco, in a €1.7 billion (US$1.94 billion) deal to boost its defence and security portfolio.

Leonardo’s electronic systems capabilities, which includes turrets and combat sensors, will be integrated with Iveco Defence.

Iveco developed vehicles include the Ariete C2 Main Battle tank (as part of a consortium with Oto Melara), alongside other 8×8 wheeled and tracked armoured vehicles like the VBM Freccia Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicle, multirole vehicles and 6×6 and 8×8 amphibious vehicles.

According to Leonardo CEO, Roberto Cingolani, during the company’s 2025 half year results, Leonardo has witnessed a