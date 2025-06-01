To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Latvian ASCOD IFVs to enter service next year as country’s land programmes surge

Latvian ASCOD IFVs to enter service next year as country’s land programmes surge

1st June 2025 - 10:29 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Latvia has ordered 42 ASCOD IFVs. (Photo: Patria)

Latvia is buying Austrian Spanish Cooperative Development (ASCOD) infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). The country is investing widely including in the purchase of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Patria 6×6 vehicles, TRML-4D air defence radars and air defence systems and UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

Latvia is to receive its first ASCOD IFV in June next year, only 18 months after signing up to purchase 42 vehicles for €373 million (US$423 million) in January this year.

Patria and General Dynamics European Land Systems-Santa Barbara Sistemas have jointly announced the start of a strategic collaboration at the Defence Partnership Latvia (DPL) armoured vehicle production facility in Valmiera

The plant will handle the assembly and maintenance of ASCOD IFVs for Latvia with the first production units expected in June 2026 with the vehicles entering service a few months later.

Uģis Romanovs, chairman of the board at Patria Latvia

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us