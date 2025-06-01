Latvian ASCOD IFVs to enter service next year as country’s land programmes surge

Latvia is to receive its first ASCOD IFV in June next year, only 18 months after signing up to purchase 42 vehicles for €373 million (US$423 million) in January this year.

Patria and General Dynamics European Land Systems-Santa Barbara Sistemas have jointly announced the start of a strategic collaboration at the Defence Partnership Latvia (DPL) armoured vehicle production facility in Valmiera

The plant will handle the assembly and maintenance of ASCOD IFVs for Latvia with the first production units expected in June 2026 with the vehicles entering service a few months later.

Uģis Romanovs, chairman of the board at Patria Latvia