Latvian ASCOD IFVs to enter service next year as country’s land programmes surge
Latvia is to receive its first ASCOD IFV in June next year, only 18 months after signing up to purchase 42 vehicles for €373 million (US$423 million) in January this year.
Patria and General Dynamics European Land Systems-Santa Barbara Sistemas have jointly announced the start of a strategic collaboration at the Defence Partnership Latvia (DPL) armoured vehicle production facility in Valmiera
The plant will handle the assembly and maintenance of ASCOD IFVs for Latvia with the first production units expected in June 2026 with the vehicles entering service a few months later.
Uģis Romanovs, chairman of the board at Patria Latvia
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Improved British Army Javelin launcher passes milestone as more missile orders placed
Almost US$2 billon has been placed in orders for the Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) in the past 18 months with the British Army just announcing firing of its Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU) over an extended range.
-
Canada unveils plans for mobile artillery
Canada did deploy the US M109 155mm/39 cal tracked self-propelled artillery system as its only mobile weapon for many years but these were finally declared surplus in 2005.
-
German MARS III tests Kongsberg NSM
Germany is looking to expand its artillery capability and like other countries is looking to improved costal defence.
-
Dutch begin hunting for new vehicle for mechanised brigade
The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking for an off-the-shelf platform already in the hands of its military for its Combat General Purpose Vehicle (CGPV) programme. This means a likely showdown between BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 and FFG (Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft) ACSV G5.