Latvia orders RBS 70 missiles

Saab has received an order from the Ministry of Defence of Latvia for the supply of RBS 70 man-portable air-defence system (MANPAD) missiles, the company announced on 8 September. Deliveries are expected to occur during 2016-17.

This order exercises an option on a 2015 contract with the Latvian Ministry of Defence for deliveries of RBS 70 missiles.

Anna Fröjd, head of Saab market area Nordic and Baltic, said: ‘We are pleased to see the RBS 70 system as a key capability that contributes to strengthening the defence and security of the Latvian nation. The RBS 70 is a modern air defence missile system with flexible design and several upgrade possibilities that meet Latvia’s evolving needs.’

The Latvian Air Force test-fired the RBS 70 and the latest generation RBS 70 NG during the air defence exercise ‘Baltic Zenith 2016’ held in Šķēde in June.