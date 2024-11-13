Latest UK Army Warfighting Experiment urban exercise underway
The latest iteration of the UK’s Army Warfighting Experiment (AWE): The Urban Series 2022–24 is taking place at a training ground in southern England until the end of November with a continued focus on built-up environments.
The exercise involves British Army soldiers and personnel from other countries evaluating equipment and concepts of operations to provide the evidence to inform decisions on which capabilities should be invested in and developed.
It is the latest of a series of events over the past two years to define the digital backbone for future forces and leverage the latest technology from companies to fight the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Teledyne FLIR receives $168 million to provide NBC systems for Strykers
The new contract follows on from a US$13.3 million deal signed in 2023 for Teledyne FLIR to extend the capabilities of its R80D SkyRaider UAS to carry out chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) missions.
-
Switzerland selects AGM 155mm artillery system
The Swiss Army has selected the KNDS 155mm/52 Artillery Gun Module on the Piranha IV (10x10) to replace its aging M109 howitzers.
-
Australian tank delivery schedule moved earlier
Australia has ordered 75 ex-US Army M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks (MBTs) upgraded to the M1A2 System Enhancement Package version 3 standard (SEPv3) to expand and replace its existing fleet of 59 M1A1 tanks.
-
HII awarded contract to support US ground vehicles
The Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoDIAC) provides technical data management and research support for vehicle users. The HII contract will focus on ground combat systems and service lifecycle efforts.