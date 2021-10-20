Land Warfare magazine: UK defence review, Second-hand vehicle market and more

Pearson Engineering develops new solutions for UGVs
Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.
What’s inside this edition:
COMMENT: The future of the OMFV
With the M2 Bradley IFV approaching retirement, the pressure is on for the US Army to select its successor. AUSA provided the opportunity for those with hats in the ring to reveal their designs.
Features include:
All bark, no bite
The British government’s latest Integrated Review marks its third major defence policy shift in just over ten years. This constant change has resulted in a force without direction or comprehensive capabilities.
Gaining traction
The second-hand vehicle market is being transformed by the era of great power competition. A larger number and variety of platforms are becoming available, with tracked vehicles currently dominating.
Growth in the East
The Asia-Pacific region is starting to seriously compete with established AFV producers from North America and Europe. By focusing on effective collaboration and localising production, the newcomers have managed to gain ground in a highly competitive market.
Building cyber shields
Advanced technologies enhance the capabilities of modern warfighting vehicles. However, less considered are the vulnerabilities that new systems may create and the measures that must be taken to counter them.
Invisible infrastructure
As the future of combat shifts from COIN to peer conflict, the importance of supporting infrastructure grows. Communication technologies are crucial to maintaining a tactical edge. Frontline troops, therefore, require the very best of SDRs.
Bonus content coming soon.
Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.
More ground-based fire support capabilities are needed to meet the requirements of the future battlespace. NATO is looking for specialist vehicles that will be an information hub for ordering fire support.
China continues to funnel new weaponry - including tanks and long-range air defence systems - into Pakistani hands.
South Korean firm Hanwha Defense is keen to team up with US suppliers as a means of accessing DoD procurement programmes.
Military-standard sight blends uncooled thermal imaging technology with red-dot optics.
Paramount Group of South Africa has developed new add-on armour that covers the Mbombe 4 IFV against all Level 3 threats within NATO STANAG 4569.