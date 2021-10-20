Land Warfare magazine: UK defence review, Second-hand vehicle market and more

Read the latest edition of LandLand Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.

What’s inside this edition:

COMMENT: The future of the OMFV

With the M2 Bradley IFV approaching retirement, the pressure is on for the US Army to select its successor. AUSA provided the opportunity for those with hats in the ring to reveal their designs.

Features include:

All bark, no bite

The British government’s latest Integrated Review marks its third major defence policy shift in just over ten years. This constant change has resulted in a force without direction or comprehensive capabilities.

Gaining traction

The second-hand vehicle market is being transformed by the era of great power competition. A larger number and variety of platforms are becoming available, with tracked vehicles currently dominating.

Growth in the East

The Asia-Pacific region is starting to seriously compete with established AFV producers from North America and Europe. By focusing on effective collaboration and localising production, the newcomers have managed to gain ground in a highly competitive market.

Building cyber shields

Advanced technologies enhance the capabilities of modern warfighting vehicles. However, less considered are the vulnerabilities that new systems may create and the measures that must be taken to counter them.

Invisible infrastructure

As the future of combat shifts from COIN to peer conflict, the importance of supporting infrastructure grows. Communication technologies are crucial to maintaining a tactical edge. Frontline troops, therefore, require the very best of SDRs.

Bonus content coming soon.