Land Warfare magazine: EW for dismounts; Robotic counter-CBRN systems; and more

Comment: Going to town: Learning lessons from urban combat in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is shedding light on the relevance of preparing and equipping armies for urban warfare. What doctrines and technologies can the future soldier utilise to prepare for this type of combat?

The invisible enemy: Providing protection from intangible threats

To avoid sending soldiers into hazardous environments, armies worldwide have been increasing efforts to procure robotic and remotely controlled counter CBRN capabilities.

Stuck in a jam: Keeping smooth operations with continued communications

The spread of satellite navigation jammers is forcing armies to invest in countermeasures. With accurate positioning data more crucial than ever, how are planners fighting to keep these vital signals free from disruption?

Edge cases: Putting electronic warfare tactics into practice

Dismounted land forces’ EW at the tactical edge is a complex mission governed by a myriad of factors that must be considered to ensure success. In this article, Shephard looks at how these techniques are put into practice.

Powering ahead: How the US is meeting dismounted soldiers’ need for increased power

The amount of data available on the networked battlefield requires power-hungry electronics. As the carrying capacity of dismounted troops remains finite, how are armies meeting the challenge of producing effective equipment with a useful battery life?

Friends in need: Sweden and Finland’s push to join NATO

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has pushed historically neutral Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO membership. While some obstacles remain, the alliance is looking to the two nations to shore up its northern border.

