Land Warfare magazine: Central-Eastern European programmes, French disruptive programmes and more

Comment: How the climate-altered battlefield will reshape procurement

While often slow to acknowledge concerns over climate change, militaries and defence companies have begun to look at how future operations will be affected and how to play their part in reducing carbon emissions.

Features include:

Hiding in plain sight: Can adaptive camouflage conceal combat vehicles?

Aware of the potential of AI, armies and defence companies alike are seeking ways to leverage it to improve combat vehicle capabilities. Adaptive camouflage is one high-profile application, but in what ways will AI transform the future battlefield?

Retiring the Soviet legacy: Curtains close on Cold War equipment as Central and Eastern Europe looks west

Central and Eastern European countries are increasing efforts to replace combat vehicles that have been in operation for more than 40 years.

Cream of the crop: Specific requirements for special operations forces vehicles

The best of the best, special operations forces are relied upon to complete the most daunting of tasks. While individual skill is paramount, these elite forces utilise specialised vehicles to get the job done in all conditions.

Designing the future force: How crewed-uncrewed teaming will augment land operations

While crewed-uncrewed teaming is steadily gaining traction in the air domain, progress on land still lags behind. However, the US Robotic Combat Vehicle programme could lead the way in incorporating this technology into ground forces.

Opinion: What does the future hold for Russia’s presence in Eastern Europe?

The unfolding war in Ukraine is making it hard to envision the final shape of the future security landscape in Eastern Europe, but information currently available allows us to make assumptions about Russia’s future military presence in the region.

